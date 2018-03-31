Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Franklin Street Properties worth $25,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $8.41 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.30). Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Street Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In related news, CEO George J. Carter acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,718 shares of company stock worth $100,834.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on commercial real estate investments primarily in office markets. The Company operates through the real estate operations segment. The Company’s investment objectives are to create shareholder value by increasing revenue from rental, dividend, interest and fee income and net gains from sales of properties, and increase the cash available for distribution in the form of dividends to its stockholders.

