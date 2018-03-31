Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Envestnet Inc (ENV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Envestnet worth $16,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Envestnet by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 32,310 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,564,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle A. Crowell sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $37,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $4,373,819. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,562.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.86. Envestnet Inc has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.20 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. equities analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

