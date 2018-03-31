Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 694.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $153.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $176.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,609.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.44, for a total value of $497,328.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,378.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.59 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.35.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

