Renasant (RNST) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

RNST has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hilliard Lyons raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 341,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,800. Renasant has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,101.49, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.19%. equities analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred F. Sharpe purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP R Rick Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth $217,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation is a bank holding company that owns and operates Renasant Bank (the Bank) and Renasant Insurance, Inc (Renasant Insurance). The Company’s segments include Community Banks, which delivers a range of banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses, including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, equipment leasing, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities; Insurance, which includes a full service insurance agency offering all lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers; Wealth Management, which offers a range of fiduciary services that includes the administration and management of trust accounts, including personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, and Other.

