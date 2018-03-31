Renewable Energy Group (REGI) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) is one of 56 public companies in the “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Renewable Energy Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Renewable Energy Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renewable Energy Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.7% of shares of all “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Renewable Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renewable Energy Group -3.66% -8.19% -4.45% Renewable Energy Group Competitors -180.37% -61.29% -10.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renewable Energy Group $2.16 billion -$79.07 million 8.53 Renewable Energy Group Competitors $903.22 million $7.36 million 6.62

Renewable Energy Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Renewable Energy Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Renewable Energy Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renewable Energy Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Renewable Energy Group Competitors 420 1114 1377 82 2.37

Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.79%. As a group, “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies have a potential upside of 17.45%. Given Renewable Energy Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Renewable Energy Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Renewable Energy Group beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. The Company is a producer of biomass-based diesel in North America. Its segments include Biomass-based diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals and Corporate and other activities. It is involved in various activities related to biomass-based diesel production, from acquiring feedstock, managing construction and operating biomass-based diesel production facilities to marketing, selling and distributing biomass-based diesel and its co-products. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated a network of 14 biorefineries. As of December 31, 2016, 12 biorefineries were located in the United States and two in Germany, and 13 of which produce biodiesel or renewable hydrocarbon diesel and had an aggregate nameplate production capacity of 502 million gallons per year (mmgy). As of December 31, 2016, it also operated one microbial fermentation facility and one feedstock processing facility.

