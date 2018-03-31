Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CynergisTek, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (CTEK)

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CynergisTek in a research note issued on Tuesday. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CynergisTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of CynergisTek in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.20 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CynergisTek from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK opened at $4.98 on Thursday. CynergisTek has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 74,042 shares during the last quarter.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document management services and IT security consulting services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers workflow solutions; and creates manageable, dependable print management programs by managing the back-office processes of hospital clients.

