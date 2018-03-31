National Bank Financial Weighs in on Knight Therapeutics’ FY2018 Earnings (GUD)

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 million.

Shares of TSE GUD opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$7.38 and a 12 month high of C$10.75.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. The company's commercialized products include Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for the treatment of visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Movantik for the treatment of opioid induced constipation; AzaSite to treat bacterial conjunctivitis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea; and FOCUSfactor, a dietary supplement.

