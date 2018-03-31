resTORbio (TORC) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.02

News stories about resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. resTORbio earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3718618274928 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TORC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:TORC opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.68 and a PE ratio of -1.14. resTORbio has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $21.10.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($4.08). sell-side analysts anticipate that resTORbio will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc bought 233,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 533,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. It focuses on the mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathway that regulates aging, and specifically on selective inhibition of the target of rapamycin complex 1 (TORC1).

