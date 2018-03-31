Reviewing Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) and Mosaic (MOS)

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) and Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Mosaic pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cal-Maine Foods does not pay a dividend. Mosaic pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.5% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Mosaic shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mosaic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cal-Maine Foods and Mosaic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal-Maine Foods -5.18% -1.15% -0.92% Mosaic -1.45% 3.90% 2.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cal-Maine Foods and Mosaic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal-Maine Foods $1.07 billion 1.98 -$74.27 million ($1.54) -28.38 Mosaic $7.41 billion 1.15 -$107.20 million $1.09 22.28

Cal-Maine Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mosaic. Cal-Maine Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mosaic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cal-Maine Foods and Mosaic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal-Maine Foods 1 1 1 0 2.00 Mosaic 2 10 4 0 2.13

Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.33%. Mosaic has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.02%. Given Mosaic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mosaic is more favorable than Cal-Maine Foods.

Volatility and Risk

Cal-Maine Foods has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mosaic beats Cal-Maine Foods on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products. It classifies all other shell eggs as non-specialty products. The Company markets its specialty shell eggs under the brands, including Egg-Land’s Best, Land O’ Lakes, Farmhouse and 4-Grain. The Company, through Egg-Land’s Best, Inc. (EB), produces, markets and distributes Egg-Land’s Best and Land O’ Lakes branded eggs. It markets cage-free eggs under its Farmhouse brand and distributes them throughout southeast and southwest regions of the United States. It markets organic, wholesome, cage-free, vegetarian and omega-3 eggs under its 4-Grain brand. It also produces, markets and distributes private label specialty shell eggs to customers.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. The Company is a supplier of phosphate- and potash-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in Florida, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants in Louisiana, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients. The Potash segment mines and processes potash in Canada and the United States, and sells potash in North America and internationally. The International Distribution segment markets phosphate-, potash- and nitrogen-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and provides other ancillary services to wholesalers, cooperatives, independent retailers and farmers in South America and the Asia-Pacific regions.

