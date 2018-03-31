Reviewing Capital Bank Financial (CBF) and Cape Bancorp (CBNJ)

Capital Bank Financial (NASDAQ: CBF) and Cape Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNJ) are both financials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bank Financial and Cape Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bank Financial 25.58% 7.69% 1.02% Cape Bancorp 13.12% 4.73% 0.50%

Dividends

Capital Bank Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cape Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Capital Bank Financial and Cape Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bank Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cape Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital Bank Financial currently has a consensus target price of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.79%. Given Capital Bank Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Capital Bank Financial is more favorable than Cape Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Capital Bank Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Capital Bank Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Capital Bank Financial has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cape Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Bank Financial and Cape Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bank Financial $341.60 million 6.36 $58.16 million N/A N/A Cape Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Bank Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cape Bancorp.

Summary

Capital Bank Financial beats Cape Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Bank Financial

Capital Bank Financial Corp. is a bank holding company whose business is conducted through Capital Bank Corporation (the Bank). The Company, through its branches, offers a range of commercial and consumer loans and deposits, as well as ancillary financial services. It offers a range of commercial loan products, including owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand and time loans, and equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing. In addition to business demand, savings and money market accounts, it also provides cash management services and deposit products. It offers various services to its customers, including checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit cards. It offers consumer loan products, including home equity loans and lines of credit; second lien mortgages; new and used auto loans; new and used boat loans, and overdraft protection.

About Cape Bancorp

Cape Bancorp, Inc. (Cape Bancorp) is the holding company of Cape Bank (the Bank). The Bank focuses on providing deposit and loan products to retail customers and to small and mid-sized businesses from its fourteen full service branch offices, located in Atlantic and Cape May Counties, one drive-up teller/ATM operation in Atlantic County, three market development offices (MDOs) located in Burlington, Cape May and Atlantic Counties in New Jersey, and two MDOs in Pennsylvania servicing the five county Philadelphia market located in Radnor, Delaware County and in Philadelphia. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate a variety of loans, including commercial mortgages, commercial business loans, home equity loans and lines of credit (HELOC) and construction loans. Its retail and business banking deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit with terms ranging from 30 days to 60 months.

