Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Core-Mark (NASDAQ: CORE) is one of 304 publicly-traded companies in the “BUSINESS SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Core-Mark to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Core-Mark and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core-Mark 0 3 3 0 2.50 Core-Mark Competitors 1133 5317 7910 225 2.50

Core-Mark presently has a consensus target price of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 23.24%. As a group, “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 9.99%. Given Core-Mark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Core-Mark is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Core-Mark has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core-Mark’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Core-Mark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Core-Mark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Core-Mark pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Core-Mark pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 32.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Core-Mark and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core-Mark 0.21% 8.84% 2.99% Core-Mark Competitors -157.94% -95.20% -3.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Core-Mark and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Core-Mark $15.69 billion $33.50 million 21.26 Core-Mark Competitors $3.01 billion $233.50 million 25.69

Core-Mark has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Core-Mark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Core-Mark beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered services to over 43,000 customer locations across the United States and Canada through 30 distribution centers. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Corporate. The Company’s primary customer base consists of traditional convenience stores, as well as alternative outlets selling consumer packaged goods. The Company’s traditional convenience store customers include various national and super-regional convenience store operators, as well as independently owned convenience stores. Its alternative outlet customers include a range of store formats, including grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, cigarette and tobacco shops, hotel gift shops, military exchanges, college and corporate campuses, casinos and hardware stores.

