Comparing Enviva Partners (EVA) and Azure Power Global (AZRE)

Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) and Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Enviva Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Azure Power Global does not pay a dividend. Enviva Partners pays out 406.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enviva Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Azure Power Global has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviva Partners has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Azure Power Global and Enviva Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enviva Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Azure Power Global currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.04%. Enviva Partners has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.26%. Given Azure Power Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Enviva Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Azure Power Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Azure Power Global and Enviva Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global $64.50 million 5.34 -$18.08 million ($1.72) -7.70 Enviva Partners $543.22 million 1.33 $17.51 million $0.61 44.92

Enviva Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global. Azure Power Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enviva Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power Global and Enviva Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global -19.14% -10.40% -2.20% Enviva Partners 3.80% 7.65% 2.89%

Summary

Enviva Partners beats Azure Power Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited is an India-based power producer. The Company sells solar power in India on long term fixed price contracts to its customers. The Company is also developing micro-grid applications for the highly fragmented and underserved electricity market in India. The Company operates approximately 20 utility scale projects and several commercial rooftop projects with a combined rated capacity of approximately 240 megawatts. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. The Company’s projects include Project Punjab, Rajasthan Projects, Gandhinagar Smart City Rooftop Project and Micro-Grids in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP is a supplier of utility-grade wood pellets to power generators. The Company procures wood fiber and processes it into utility-grade wood pellets and loads the finished wood pellets into railcars, trucks and barges that are transported to deep-water marine terminals, where they are received, stored and loaded onto oceangoing vessels for transport to the Company’s principally Northern European customers. The Company’s principal product, utility-grade wood pellets, is a traded energy commodity that is used as a substitute for coal in both dedicated and co-fired power generation and combined heat and power plants. It enables power generators to generate electricity. The Company’s customers use its wood pellets as a substitute fuel for coal in dedicated biomass or co-fired coal power plants. Wood pellets are exported from the Company’s deep-water marine terminal in Chesapeake, Virginia, from a deep-water marine terminal in Wilmington, North Carolina.

