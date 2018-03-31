Analyzing Humana (HUM) and Healthequity (HQY)

Healthequity (NASDAQ: HQY) and Humana (NYSE:HUM) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthequity and Humana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthequity $229.52 million 16.08 $47.36 million $0.54 112.11 Humana $53.77 billion 0.69 $2.45 billion $11.71 22.96

Humana has higher revenue and earnings than Healthequity. Humana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthequity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Healthequity and Humana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthequity 20.64% 13.47% 12.76% Humana 4.55% 16.13% 5.49%

Volatility and Risk

Healthequity has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humana has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Healthequity and Humana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthequity 0 1 8 0 2.89 Humana 0 4 13 0 2.76

Healthequity currently has a consensus target price of $65.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.47%. Humana has a consensus target price of $270.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.54%. Given Healthequity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Healthequity is more favorable than Humana.

Dividends

Humana pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Healthequity does not pay a dividend. Humana pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Humana has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Healthequity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Humana shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Healthequity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Humana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Healthequity beats Humana on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. Its platform provides an ecosystem where consumers can access their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, evaluate and pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives and make educated investment choices to help in their tax-advantaged healthcare savings. Its products and services include healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements and healthcare incentives. Its ecosystem primarily consists of HSA.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc. is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products. The Group and Specialty segment consists of employer group commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health. The Healthcare Services segment includes services offered to its health plan members, as well as to third parties, including pharmacy solutions, provider services, home-based services and clinical programs, as well as services and capabilities to manage population health. The Individual Commercial segment includes Individual Commercial products marketed under the HumanaOne brand.

