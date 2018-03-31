Analyzing Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) & Its Rivals

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE: TAP) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “BEVERAGES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Molson Coors Brewing to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molson Coors Brewing’s competitors have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Molson Coors Brewing pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Molson Coors Brewing pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BEVERAGES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 46.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Molson Coors Brewing is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Molson Coors Brewing and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Brewing $13.47 billion $1.41 billion 16.85 Molson Coors Brewing Competitors $7.34 billion $719.00 million 29.49

Molson Coors Brewing has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Molson Coors Brewing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Molson Coors Brewing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Molson Coors Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Molson Coors Brewing and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Brewing 0 4 7 0 2.64 Molson Coors Brewing Competitors 309 1446 1697 64 2.43

Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus target price of $95.91, suggesting a potential upside of 27.32%. As a group, “BEVERAGES” companies have a potential upside of 8.09%. Given Molson Coors Brewing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Molson Coors Brewing is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Molson Coors Brewing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Brewing 10.34% 7.55% 3.14% Molson Coors Brewing Competitors -19.26% -50.42% -7.92%

Summary

Molson Coors Brewing beats its competitors on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. The company also offers various brands, including Molson Canadian, Belgian Moon, Carling, Carling Black Label, Creemore Springs, the Granville Island, Mad Jack, the Miller, Molson Canadian 67, Molson Canadian Cider, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Old Style Pilsner, and the Rickard's family of brands. In addition, it provides its products under the Staropramen, Apatinsko, Astika, Bergenbier, Borsodi, Branik, Jelen, Kamenitza, Niksicko, Noroc, Ostravar, Ozujsko, Sharp's Doom Bar, Worthington's, Cobra, and other brand names. Further, the company imports and sells Hop Valley, Revolver, Saint Archer, Terrapin, Grolsch, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Pilsner Urquell, Desperados, Dos Equis, Moretti, Sol, Tecate, Carling Strong, Coors, Coors 1873, Coors Extra, Coors Gold, Iceberg 9000, King Cobra, Thunderbolt, and Zima brand products. Additionally, it brews or distributes various brands, such as Amstel Light, Heineken, Murphy's, Newcastle Brown Ale, Strongbow cider, Beck's, Belle-Vue Kriek brands, Hoegaarden, Leffe, Lowenbrau, Löwenweisse, Spaten and Stella Artois, Corona Extra, Rekorderlig, Singha, Blue Moon, Corona, Miller High Life, Molson Canadian, and other Modelo brands, as well as George Killian's Irish Red, the Redd's, and Foster's brands. The company was formerly known as Adolph Coors Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Brewing Company in February 2005. The Company was founded in 1786 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.