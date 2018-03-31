Reviewing NACCO Industries (NC) & Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) and Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

NACCO Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bassett Furniture Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bassett Furniture Industries pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

NACCO Industries has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bassett Furniture Industries has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NACCO Industries and Bassett Furniture Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Bassett Furniture Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bassett Furniture Industries has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.73%. Given Bassett Furniture Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bassett Furniture Industries is more favorable than NACCO Industries.

Profitability

This table compares NACCO Industries and Bassett Furniture Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NACCO Industries 7.62% 9.15% 4.00% Bassett Furniture Industries 3.17% 8.09% 5.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of NACCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of NACCO Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NACCO Industries and Bassett Furniture Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NACCO Industries $104.78 million 2.15 $30.33 million N/A N/A Bassett Furniture Industries $452.50 million 0.72 $18.25 million $1.58 19.21

NACCO Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bassett Furniture Industries.

Summary

NACCO Industries beats Bassett Furniture Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s principal business includes mining. The Company operates through the NACoal segment. The Company’s subsidiary includes The North American Coal Corporation (NACoal). The Company’s NACoal segment mines coal for use in power generation and provides mining services for other natural resources companies. Coal is surface mined from NACoal’s mines in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana and the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. NACoal’s operating coal mining subsidiaries include Bisti Fuels Company, LLC (Bisti), Caddo Creek Resources Company, LLC (Caddo Creek), Camino Real Fuels, LLC (Camino Real), The Coteau Properties Company (Coteau), Coyote Creek Mining Company, LLC (Coyote Creek), Demery Resources Company, LLC (Demery), The Falkirk Mining Company (Falkirk), Liberty Fuels Company, LLC (Liberty), Mississippi Lignite Mining Company (MLMC) and The Sabine Mining Company (Sabine).

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers. Its retail segment consists of Company-owned stores. It operates its logistical services segment through its subsidiary, Zenith Freight Lines, LLC, which provides shipping, delivery and warehousing services. Its portfolio of products includes Canopy Bed, Nightstands, Baby Bedding, Bedside Tables, Chaise Lounge, Writing Desks, Kitchen Furniture, Computer Hutch, Game Tables and Fabric Ottomans. Its range of furniture products and accessories are sold through a nation-wide network of over 90 retail stores known as Bassett Home Furnishings.

