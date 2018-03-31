Reviewing Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) and Global Brass and Copper (BRSS)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS: NHYDY) and Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

0.1% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Global Brass and Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Global Brass and Copper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Norsk Hydro ASA and Global Brass and Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norsk Hydro ASA 1 2 2 0 2.20 Global Brass and Copper 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Norsk Hydro ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Global Brass and Copper pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Norsk Hydro ASA pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Brass and Copper pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Norsk Hydro ASA has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Brass and Copper has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and Global Brass and Copper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norsk Hydro ASA $13.93 billion 0.87 $1.08 billion $0.48 12.40 Global Brass and Copper $1.56 billion 0.47 $50.90 million $2.78 12.03

Norsk Hydro ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Global Brass and Copper. Global Brass and Copper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norsk Hydro ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and Global Brass and Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norsk Hydro ASA 7.97% 9.50% 6.26% Global Brass and Copper 3.26% 46.79% 9.61%

Summary

Norsk Hydro ASA beats Global Brass and Copper on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA (Hydro) is an integrated aluminum company with operations in various activities along the aluminum industry’s value chain. The Company operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, which includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina; Primary Metal, which includes primary aluminum production and casting activities; Metal Markets, which include sales activities relating to products from the its primary metal plants and operational responsibility for Hydro’s stand-alone remelters, as well as physical and financial metal trading activities; Rolled Products, which include Hydro’s rolling mills; Energy, which includes energy sourcing for Hydro’s aluminum operations around the world, and Other and eliminations, which consists of its captive insurance company Industriforsikring, its industry parks, internal service providers, operation of Sapa and other activities.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. is a converter, fabricator, processor and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products, including a range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component products. The Company operates through three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster. Its Olin Brass segment is engaged in manufacturing, fabricating and converting specialized copper and brass sheet, strip, foil, tube and fabricated products. The Chase Brass segment is engaged in manufacturing brass rod, including round, hexagonal and other shapes. The A.J. Oster segment is engaged in processing and distributing copper and copper-alloy sheet, strip and foil, operating six service centers in the United States, Puerto Rico and Mexico. Its products are used in a range of applications across markets, including the building and housing, munitions, automotive, transportation, coinage, industrial machinery and equipment, and general consumer end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.