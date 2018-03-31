Reviewing NVIDIA (NVDA) & Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get NVIDIA alerts:

66.9% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of NVIDIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NVIDIA and Dialog Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 4 12 21 0 2.46 Dialog Semiconductor 0 4 0 0 2.00

NVIDIA currently has a consensus price target of $213.12, suggesting a potential downside of 7.98%. Given NVIDIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Risk & Volatility

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Dialog Semiconductor does not pay a dividend. NVIDIA pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NVIDIA and Dialog Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $9.71 billion 14.42 $3.05 billion $4.67 49.59 Dialog Semiconductor $1.35 billion 1.35 $169.40 million $2.92 8.01

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Dialog Semiconductor. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 31.36% 45.02% 29.27% Dialog Semiconductor 12.62% 19.05% 16.25%

Summary

NVIDIA beats Dialog Semiconductor on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVIDIA

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Company’s Tegra brand integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core central processing units (CPUs) to drive supercomputing for mobile gaming and entertainment devices, as well as autonomous robots, drones and cars. The Company’s processor has created platforms that address four markets: Gaming, Professional Visualization, Datacenter, and Automotive. The Company’s offerings include NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputer, the NVIDIA DRIVE AI car computing platform and the GeForce NOW cloud gaming service.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion. The company offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), sub-PMICs, charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, and audio codecs; Bluetooth low energy ICs, voice over DECT, digital audio and audio codec ICs, and short-range wireless VoIP; AC/DC rapid charge adapters, converters, power adapters, embedded networking converters, and SSL LED and backlight drivers; and motor control ICS and ASIC controllers. It offers its products under the PrimAccurate, Rapid Charge, SmartBond, SmartDefender, SmartMirror, SmartPulse, SmarteXite, SmartXtend, and Ultrabook brands. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.