Reviewing PC Tel (PCTI) & Zayo Group (ZAYO)

PC Tel (NASDAQ: PCTI) and Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

PC Tel pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Zayo Group does not pay a dividend. PC Tel pays out 220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PC Tel and Zayo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Tel 0 1 2 0 2.67 Zayo Group 0 6 10 0 2.63

PC Tel currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.74%. Zayo Group has a consensus target price of $41.78, indicating a potential upside of 22.30%. Given Zayo Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zayo Group is more favorable than PC Tel.

Volatility & Risk

PC Tel has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zayo Group has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PC Tel and Zayo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Tel 4.09% 2.15% 1.86% Zayo Group 3.42% 10.19% 1.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PC Tel and Zayo Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Tel $91.44 million 1.42 $3.82 million $0.10 71.80 Zayo Group $2.20 billion 3.85 $85.70 million $0.40 85.40

Zayo Group has higher revenue and earnings than PC Tel. PC Tel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zayo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of PC Tel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Zayo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of PC Tel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Zayo Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zayo Group beats PC Tel on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc. (PCTEL) delivers telecom solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The RF Solutions segment develops and provides test equipment, software and engineering services for wireless networks. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers antennas and site solutions for wireless networks globally. PCTEL antennas and site solutions support networks across the world, including Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) for oil, gas and utilities, fleet management, industrial operations, healthcare, small cell and network timing deployment, defense, public safety, education and broadband access. Its SeeGull flex scanning receivers are used around the world for indoor and drive test applications, including baseline testing, acceptance testing, spectrum clearing, troubleshooting and network optimization. PCTEL provides wireless network testing, commissioning, optimization, design, integration and consulting services.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

