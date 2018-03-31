Reviewing Seagate Technology (STX) and Cray (CRAY)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) and Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Seagate Technology has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cray has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Seagate Technology pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Cray does not pay a dividend. Seagate Technology pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Seagate Technology and Cray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagate Technology 6.10% 93.35% 13.41% Cray -34.10% -8.51% -6.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seagate Technology and Cray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagate Technology $10.77 billion 1.55 $772.00 million $4.12 14.20 Cray $392.51 million 2.13 -$133.82 million ($1.01) -20.50

Seagate Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Cray. Cray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seagate Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Seagate Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Cray shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Seagate Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Cray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Seagate Technology and Cray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagate Technology 3 20 4 1 2.11 Cray 0 0 5 0 3.00

Seagate Technology presently has a consensus target price of $51.77, suggesting a potential downside of 11.53%. Cray has a consensus target price of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 31.40%. Given Cray’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cray is more favorable than Seagate Technology.

Summary

Seagate Technology beats Cray on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles. The company offers external backup storage solutions under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, as well as under the Maxtor and LaCie brand names available in capacities up to 120 terabytes. It sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology plc was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing the high performance computing (HPC) market, primarily categories of systems known as supercomputers. The Company’s segments include Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other. The Supercomputing segment includes a suite of supercomputer systems, which are used by engineering centers in universities, government laboratories, and commercial institutions. The Storage and Data Management segment includes Cray Data Warp and Sonexion, as well as other third-party storage products and their ongoing maintenance and system analysts. The Maintenance and Support segment provides ongoing maintenance of Cray supercomputers, big data storage and analytics systems, as well as system analysts. The Engineering Services and Other segment includes the Company’s analytics business and Custom Engineering.

