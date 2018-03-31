Critical Comparison: Hanesbrands (HBI) versus Supergroup Plc, Cheltenham (SEPGY)

Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) and Supergroup Plc, Cheltenham (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hanesbrands and Supergroup Plc, Cheltenham’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanesbrands $6.47 billion 1.03 $61.89 million $1.93 9.54 Supergroup Plc, Cheltenham $973.16 million 2.11 $85.37 million $1.08 23.27

Supergroup Plc, Cheltenham has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hanesbrands. Hanesbrands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Supergroup Plc, Cheltenham, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

100.0% of Hanesbrands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hanesbrands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hanesbrands and Supergroup Plc, Cheltenham, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanesbrands 0 9 6 0 2.40 Supergroup Plc, Cheltenham 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hanesbrands presently has a consensus target price of $25.13, indicating a potential upside of 36.45%. Given Hanesbrands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hanesbrands is more favorable than Supergroup Plc, Cheltenham.

Profitability

This table compares Hanesbrands and Supergroup Plc, Cheltenham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanesbrands 0.96% 72.30% 10.04% Supergroup Plc, Cheltenham N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Hanesbrands pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Supergroup Plc, Cheltenham pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hanesbrands pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Supergroup Plc, Cheltenham pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanesbrands has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Hanesbrands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hanesbrands has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Supergroup Plc, Cheltenham has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hanesbrands beats Supergroup Plc, Cheltenham on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc. is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei. The Company operates through four segments: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer and International. The Innerwear segment focuses on core apparel products, such as intimate apparel, men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, socks and hosiery. The Company operates in the activewear market through its Champion, Hanes and JMS/Just My Size brands. The Direct to Consumer segment operations include its domestic Company-operated outlet stores and Website operations that sell its branded products directly to consumers in the United States. The International segment includes products that primarily span across the innerwear and activewear segments.

About Supergroup Plc, Cheltenham

SuperGroup Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women worldwide. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell companys own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and the United States. The Wholesale segment is involved in the ownership of brands; wholesale distribution of own brand products, such as clothing, footwear, and accessories; and trade sales. The companys products include T-shirts, polo shirts, hoods and sweats, denim, joggers, tops, dresses, jackets, shirts, knitwear, footwear, bags, and accessories. It also engages in contracting overseas personnel. The company operates through 863 stores in 62 countries; and 27 international Websites across 18 countries covering 12 languages. SuperGroup Plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

