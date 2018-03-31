Reviewing TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) & Main Street Capital (MAIN)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE: TPVG) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Main Street Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC pays out 89.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Main Street Capital pays out 95.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Main Street Capital has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and Main Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Main Street Capital 1 3 2 0 2.17

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.15%. Main Street Capital has a consensus price target of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.66%. Given TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and Main Street Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC $51.51 million 4.11 $19.22 million $1.61 7.42 Main Street Capital $205.74 million 10.54 $170.62 million $2.39 15.44

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Main Street Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and Main Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 37.33% 11.94% 5.81% Main Street Capital 82.93% 10.34% 6.17%

Volatility & Risk

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Main Street Capital has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (TPC) select group of venture capital investors. The Company targets investment opportunities in venture growth stage companies backed by venture capital investors. The Company originates and invests primarily in loans that have a secured collateral position and are used by venture growth stage companies to finance their continued expansion and growth, equipment financings and, on a select basis, revolving loans. The Company is managed by TPVG Advisers LLC.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation (MSCC) is a principal investment firm. MSCC’s principal investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from the Company’s debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity related investments, including warrants, convertible securities and other rights to acquire equity securities in a portfolio company. It is primarily focused on providing customized debt and equity financing to lower middle market (LMM) companies and debt capital to middle market (Middle Market) companies. It invests primarily in secured debt investments, equity investments, warrants and other securities of LMM companies and in secured debt investments of Middle Market companies. Its investment portfolio includes its investments in LMM portfolio companies, investments in Middle Market portfolio companies and Other Portfolio investments, among others. MSC Adviser I, LLC is the External Investment Manager.

