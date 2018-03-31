Head to Head Contrast: United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Parcel Service and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parcel Service 1 9 7 0 2.35 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes 0 2 1 0 2.33

United Parcel Service presently has a consensus target price of $124.07, suggesting a potential upside of 18.54%. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.72%. Given Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes is more favorable than United Parcel Service.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of United Parcel Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of United Parcel Service shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

United Parcel Service has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Parcel Service and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parcel Service 7.45% 477.77% 12.76% Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes 0.95% -6.87% 2.54%

Dividends

United Parcel Service pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes does not pay a dividend. United Parcel Service pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Parcel Service has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Parcel Service and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parcel Service $65.87 billion 1.37 $4.91 billion $6.01 17.41 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes $3.31 billion 0.68 $6.00 million $0.27 48.11

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes. United Parcel Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Parcel Service beats Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories. The Company offers a spectrum of the United States domestic guaranteed ground and air package transportation services. The International Package segment includes the small package operations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada and Latin America, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East and Africa. The Supply Chain & Freight segment includes its forwarding and logistics services, truckload freight brokerage, UPS Freight and its financial offerings through UPS Capital. The Company serves the global market for logistics services, which include transportation, distribution, contract logistics and ground freight.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA is a Brazil-based airline company. The Company focuses on carrying passengers to over 60 destinations, approximately 50 in Brazil and 10 in South America and the Caribbean. The Company’s fleet includes approximately 120 Boeing 737 aircrafts. The Company operates through two segments: Air transportation and Loyalty program. The Air transportation segment operations originate from its subsidiary Gol Linhas Aereas SA (GLA) for the provision of air transportation services. Its operations also include cargo operations and excess baggage. The Loyalty program segment operations are represented by SMILES coalition loyalty program, which enables clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.