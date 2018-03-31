Reviewing Vodafone Group (VOD) and Partner Communications (PTNR)

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ: VOD) and Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vodafone Group and Partner Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vodafone Group 1 0 8 1 2.90 Partner Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vodafone Group presently has a consensus target price of $31.96, suggesting a potential upside of 14.86%. Partner Communications has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.58%. Given Partner Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Partner Communications is more favorable than Vodafone Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Vodafone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Vodafone Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vodafone Group and Partner Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vodafone Group N/A N/A N/A Partner Communications 2.70% 6.57% 1.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vodafone Group and Partner Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vodafone Group $52.29 billion 1.42 -$6.91 billion $0.89 31.26 Partner Communications $943.00 million 0.82 $14.00 million N/A N/A

Partner Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vodafone Group.

Dividends

Vodafone Group pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Partner Communications does not pay a dividend. Vodafone Group pays out 194.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Vodafone Group has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partner Communications has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Partner Communications beats Vodafone Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe. The Other Europe includes the Netherlands, Portugal, Greece, Hungary and Romania, among others. Its AMAP segment includes India, South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique, Lesotho, Africa, Turkey, Australia, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, New Zealand and Qatar, among others. The Company provides a range of services, including voice, messaging and data across mobile and fixed networks. The Company acquires spectrum and licenses to use radio frequencies that deliver mobile services. Its fixed capabilities include cable, fiber and copper networks to enable television, broadband and voice services.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a telecommunications company. The Company is engaged in the business of cellular telephony, provided on its second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) networks. It operates through two segments: cellular segment and fixed-line segment. Its products and services are marketed under the Partner brand. The Company’s cellular business segment includes basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, data, airtime, interconnect, roaming, content services and other value added services. The fixed-line segment includes a range of services provided over fixed-line networks, including Internet service provider (ISP) services, business information storage in a data center and cloud services. The Company also provides wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) networks and fixed-line voice communication services. In addition, the fixed-line segment includes sales of related equipment. It also offers anti-virus and anti-spam filtering.

