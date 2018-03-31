REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:REX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 49,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,340. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $70.48 and a twelve month high of $107.87. The stock has a market cap of $478.06, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.44.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.54 million during the quarter. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.77%.

REX American Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback 500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

Rex American Resources Corporation is a holding company. As of January 31, 2017, the Company had invested in three ethanol production entities. It operates through alternative energy segment. As of January 31, 2017, the Company’s ethanol investments include One Earth Energy, LLC (One Earth), NuGen Energy, LLC (NuGen) and Big River Resources, LLC (Big River).

