Rex Energy (REXX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rex Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 45.2447255438715 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:REXX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,770. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.86. Rex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities set a $2.00 target price on shares of Rex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

Rex Energy Company Profile

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities.

