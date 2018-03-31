Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Cytokinetics worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $7.20 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $388.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.04). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 96.95% and a negative net margin of 172.27%. The business had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 million. equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/rhumbline-advisers-increases-position-in-cytokinetics-inc-cytk.html.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.