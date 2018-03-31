Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,707 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of TherapeuticsMD worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 40.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,027,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340,346 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 127,410 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth about $2,812,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 26,007 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $4.87 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,053.87, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.36.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 458.49%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $9.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc is a women’s healthcare company engaged in creating and commercializing products for women. The Company is focused on pursuing regulatory approvals and pre-commercialization activities necessary for commercialization of its hormone therapy pharmaceutical products. Its drug candidates used in clinical trials are designed to alleviate symptoms of and reduce health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies, including hot flashes, osteoporosis and vaginal discomfort.

