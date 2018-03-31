Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Veeco (VECO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Veeco (NASDAQ:VECO) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Veeco worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Veeco by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,042 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeco by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veeco by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 501,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 191,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 307,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,031 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veeco by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 543,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 291,440 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veeco stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $818.14, a P/E ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 0.64. Veeco has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

Veeco (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.85 million. Veeco had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Veeco will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VECO. TheStreet raised Veeco from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Veeco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Veeco Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

