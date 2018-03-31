Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,137 Shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Milacron worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Milacron by 66.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 126,974 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Milacron during the third quarter worth about $6,772,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Milacron during the fourth quarter worth about $15,794,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Milacron during the third quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Milacron by 209.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 70,116 shares during the period.

NYSE:MCRN opened at $20.14 on Friday. Milacron Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1,406.43, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Milacron had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Milacron’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCRN. TheStreet cut shares of Milacron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milacron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Milacron in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milacron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Goeke sold 7,800 shares of Milacron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $164,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim M. Kratochvil sold 28,000 shares of Milacron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $606,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,200 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and service of engineered and customized systems used in the plastic technology and processing industry. The Company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies.

