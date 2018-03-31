Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,692.50, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 10.00%. research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Through its Rush Truck Centers, it offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products.

