Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,389 Shares of AVX Co. (AVX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AVX were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AVX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AVX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AVX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,388,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,021,000 after buying an additional 41,245 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in AVX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AVX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Zahir Dhanani purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Insiders acquired 633,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,030 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised AVX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE:AVX opened at $16.55 on Friday. AVX Co. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2,786.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.83.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. AVX had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. AVX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that AVX Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. AVX’s payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

AVX Profile

AVX Corporation (AVX) is a manufacturer and supplier and reseller of a line of passive electronic components, interconnect devices and related products. AVX operates in three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale) and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment consists of surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, thermistors, inductors and resistive products.

