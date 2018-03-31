RichCoin Price Hits $0.0067 (RICHX)

RichCoin (CURRENCY:RICHX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. RichCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of RichCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RichCoin has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00717905 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014274 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00033690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00154010 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00031256 BTC.

RichCoin Coin Profile

RichCoin’s total supply is 5,925,522 coins.

RichCoin Coin Trading

RichCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase RichCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RichCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

