Rio Tinto’s (RIO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st. They presently have a GBX 4,050 ($55.95) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($58.03) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($62.17) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($55.26) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS set a GBX 4,000 ($55.26) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a GBX 4,900 ($67.70) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,159.21 ($57.46).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 3,611 ($49.89) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 2,882.50 ($39.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,226.56 ($58.39).

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Christopher Lynch sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,072 ($56.26), for a total value of £387,043.60 ($534,738.33).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

