Rise Market Cap Reaches $12.41 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001422 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. Rise has a total market capitalization of $12.41 million and $1,445.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rise has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00085681 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00028974 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008957 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00032914 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002265 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013841 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007821 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 122,564,885 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk, and created to reinforce programming langueage diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications, so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is not possible to buy Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

