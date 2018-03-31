Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is involved in developing therapeutic products to treat inflammatory, gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which is under development for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

RTTR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,392. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.44, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.60). equities research analysts forecast that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,222,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 4.49% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s segment is focusing on the development and commercialization of RP-G28. The Company conducts human gut health research by exploring metabolic capacity of the gut microbiota and translating the functionality of prebiotic-based therapeutics into applications intended to have impact on a patient’s health.

