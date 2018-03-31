Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $22.27 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Gardiner Nancy B raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 27,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,908.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 76,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,037.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $834.60 and a 12-month high of $1,198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $720,587.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 billion. research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,055.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,199.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,171.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

