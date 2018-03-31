Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Riverview Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 44.9830776093276 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.34. 32,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,161. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $210.80, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

RVSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc (Riverview) is a savings and loan holding company of Riverview Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through two segments, which include banking operations performed by the Bank and trust and investment services performed by Riverview Asset Management Corp. (RAMCorp).

