RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.41. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $462.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.14 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 2.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RLJ shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $3,399.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,956,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,715,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,608,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,381,000 after acquiring an additional 719,206 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,314,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,925,000 after acquiring an additional 712,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 472,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 387,345 shares during the period.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 156 hotels with approximately 30,570 rooms, located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

