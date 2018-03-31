Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Robert W. Baird

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLTH. BidaskClub raised shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Duluth in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Duluth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.28, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Duluth had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Duluth’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Ferry sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $337,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Duluth during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Duluth by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Duluth by 18.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc is a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories. The Company offers a line of functional products, such as its Longtail T shirts, Buck Naked underwear and Fire Hose work pants. The Company’s segments include direct and retail. The direct segment includes revenues from the Company’s Website and catalogs.

