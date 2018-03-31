FinnCap Trims Robinson (LON:RBN) Target Price to GBX 130

Robinson (LON:RBN) had its price target cut by FinnCap from GBX 135 ($1.87) to GBX 130 ($1.80) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:RBN opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.15) on Friday. Robinson has a 52 week low of GBX 87 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.50 ($1.95).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This is an increase from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50.

About Robinson

Robinson plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the business of manufacturing plastic and paperboard packaging. The Company provides packaging solutions that specialize in injection, blow and stretch-blow molded plastic, and rigid paperboard. It serves the food, drink, toiletries, cosmetic and household markets.

