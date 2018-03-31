Roche’s (ROG) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roche (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

ROG has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 236 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 264 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 325 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays set a CHF 295 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 250 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 253.30.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of ROG stock opened at CHF 219.60 on Tuesday. Roche has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/roches-rog-buy-rating-reiterated-at-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.