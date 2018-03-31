Rock Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (RKT)

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Rock has a total market capitalization of $32.24 million and $67,469.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rock token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001694 BTC on exchanges including Quoine, IDEX and Qryptos. During the last seven days, Rock has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00721350 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014242 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00157768 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00029678 BTC.

About Rock

Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,536,624 tokens. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx. The official website for Rock is gbx.gi.

Rock Token Trading

Rock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Quoine, Qryptos and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Rock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rock must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

