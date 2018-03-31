Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Price

Headlines about Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rockwell Automation earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.5078672882092 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,259.97, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $210.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. UBS started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $194.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

In other news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,105,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,575.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $2,131,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 430,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,330,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,627 shares of company stock worth $23,604,488 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

