Rockwell Collins (COL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Collins' solid financial position has enabled the company to outperform its broader industry in past one year. An improving liquidity position enables Rockwell Collins to pursue share buyback and payment of regular dividend. The company continues to be the primary global supplier of communications and avionics equipment for both commercial and military customers. However, Rockwell Collins has to keep upgrading its technology, in case it loses out to competitors developing better products, resulting in heavy expenditure on R&D. Rockwell Collins does not have a stable alternative supplier for certain goods or services, like liquid crystal displays. Loss of an important supplier or subcontractor or incapability to meet delivery requirements, could have an adverse impact on the company’s business.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $151.00 price objective on Rockwell Collins and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo lowered Rockwell Collins from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Rockwell Collins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Rockwell Collins from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.95.

Shares of NYSE:COL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.85. 1,299,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,691. Rockwell Collins has a one year low of $96.13 and a one year high of $139.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $22,107.70, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Rockwell Collins’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Rockwell Collins will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COL. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rockwell Collins in the third quarter worth $420,886,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Collins in the fourth quarter worth $342,853,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 1,335.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,110,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 1,004.1% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,663,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $217,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 284.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,322,000 after acquiring an additional 684,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

