Roger S. Newton Sells 25,000 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Stock

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Director Roger S. Newton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,809,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,293,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $1,916.69, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.45.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS set a $88.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,594,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,635,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,536,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

