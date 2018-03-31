Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 937.73 ($12.96).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RR. Societe Generale upgraded Rolls-Royce to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 725 ($10.02) to GBX 970 ($13.40) in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 1,261 ($17.42) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Monday, February 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.26) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 970 ($13.40) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Rolls-Royce alerts:

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 866 ($11.96) per share, for a total transaction of £1,939.84 ($2,680.08). Also, insider Kevin Smith bought 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 829 ($11.45) per share, with a total value of £2,644.51 ($3,653.65). Insiders purchased 827 shares of company stock valued at $722,271 over the last 90 days.

LON:RR remained flat at $GBX 871.60 ($12.04) on Friday. Rolls-Royce has a 12 month low of GBX 733.50 ($10.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 994.50 ($13.74).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Rolls-Royce’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/rolls-royce-holdings-plc-rr-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

Rolls-Royce Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Civil Aerospace, Defence Aerospace, Power Systems, Marine, and Nuclear segments. The Civil Aerospace segment provides commercial aero engines, such as airlines, business aviation, and helicopter engines for various sectors of the airline and corporate jet markets, as well as aftermarket services.

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.