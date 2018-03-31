Rosenblatt Securities Analysts Give Apple (AAPL) a $180.00 Price Target

Rosenblatt Securities set a $180.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nomura set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. UBS set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr downgraded shares of Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $191.74 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.62.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $167.78 on Wednesday. Apple has a one year low of $140.06 and a one year high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $851,317.94, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $2,733,733.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,302.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,517.7% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 178,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,651,000 after buying an additional 167,099 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 693,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,907,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,716,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 39.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,067,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

