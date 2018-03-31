Rotork’s (ROR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.49) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ROR. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.38) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($4.01) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.35) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 265 ($3.66) to GBX 275 ($3.80) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 250 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.59) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rotork has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 281.18 ($3.88).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 284.30 ($3.93) on Wednesday. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.30 ($3.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.24).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

In other Rotork news, insider Stephen Rhys Jones sold 2,266 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.83), for a total value of £6,276.82 ($8,672.04). Also, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.22 ($1,984.28).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

