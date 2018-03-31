Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Asante Solutions (PUMP) a $20.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PUMP. Jefferies Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.07.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/royal-bank-of-canada-analysts-give-asante-solutions-pump-a-20-00-price-target.html.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.