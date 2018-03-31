Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Royal Caribbean Cruises earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3991093714733 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.74. 1,071,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $93.86 and a 1 year high of $135.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,166.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Stein sold 8,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $1,060,371.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,179.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $2,526,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 911,737 shares in the company, valued at $115,179,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,799 shares of company stock worth $15,556,896. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

